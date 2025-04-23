There are suspicions that there was leak of information and there is understanding of who has allowed it, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi about attack on Sumy

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP from the "Servant of the People" faction, Fedir Venislavskyi, said that there is "an understanding of who allowed" the leakage of information before the Russian strike on Sumy.

He said that a closed meeting of the Security Committee of the Verkhovna Rada was held, which was attended by Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Lebedenko.

According to Venislavskyi, the issue of leaking information about the military gathering in the centre of Sumy before the Russian ballistic missile strike was raised at this meeting.

"The answer was that the military law enforcement service was conducting an investigation. At this point, the full picture is not yet clear, so we are waiting for the results of the official investigation, and we will analyse them further," the MP said.

Venislavskyi added that he had spoken to representatives of military counterintelligence.

"There are suspicions that there was a leak of information and there is an understanding of who has made such a leak. Therefore, I think appropriate counter-intelligence actions will be taken in the near future, where the perpetrators will be detained and brought to justice," he said.

The MP clarified that he had been informed that "in one of the messengers, in the group, this information was leaked, which became known to the enemy".

