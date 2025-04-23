Enemy hit bus with workers with drone in Marhanets: 9 people killed, 30 injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 23 April 2025, the aggressor attacked Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary information, 7 people were killed. Another 6 were injured.

Later, Lysak said that, unfortunately, the number of deaths in Marhanets had increased.









"The enemy attack claimed 9 lives. My condolences to the families and friends. The number of casualties is constantly growing. As of now, there are 30 of them," he clarified.

According to the RMA, the aggressor hit a bus with employees of the company with a kamikaze drone.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, the Russians attacked a bus carrying employees of the company who were on their way to work in Marhanets.

Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack.















