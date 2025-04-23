Russia sends about 4 thousand FPV drones to its troops at front in Ukraine every day, -Putin

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Russian military, which is fighting against Ukraine, is being sent to the frontline every day with about four thousand FPV drones.

He said this at a meeting of the military-industrial commission, the Russian service of the BBC quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, more than 1.5 million drones were delivered to the Russian military over the year.

Putin also noted that Russian troops received more than 4,000 armored vehicles, 180 combat aircraft and helicopters.

At the same time, the Russian dictator claims that there is a shortage of FPV drones, but their production will be increased.

"I know very well, and many of those participating in our meeting today know it no worse than I do, that there is still a shortage of these weapons. I am confident that all plans to increase the production of the necessary equipment, in this case drones, will certainly be fulfilled. They are eagerly awaited (by the Russian army - ed.) at the front," Putin summarized.

The Kremlin leader's statements indicate that Russia intends to continue to increase military production in the fourth year of the war against Ukraine, even as it negotiates with the United States on the prospects for ending the conflict.