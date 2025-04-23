On southern front, intensity of shelling and airstrikes has increased by 25% - Defense Forces

Russian troops have increased the intensity of shelling and air strikes in southern Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an increase in artillery attacks has been recorded over the past few days - by 25% compared to previous periods. In particular, on April 13, 310 attacks were recorded with the use of more than 1,350 rounds of ammunition, while the previous day, there were more than 420 attacks.

Read more: Russians attempted to break through defenses in south twice in week – Southern Defense Forces

The intensity of the use of kamikaze drones remains high: 650 such cases per day. There were also 282 cases of drones being used to drop ammunition, a total of more than 360 explosive devices.

"Today, 18 guided aerial bombs and almost 100 unguided aerial missiles were used over the last day," noted Voloshyn.

The greatest activity is recorded in the settlements of Gulyaypole, Malynivka, Kamianske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky (Orikhiv direction), Pryvitne, Novopilne, Novosilka, Pryvilne (Novopavlivka direction), as well as in the right-bank part of the Kherson region.

Read more: Fighting in south: enemy has become more active in Orikhiv direction, assault units have begun to operate - Defense Forces