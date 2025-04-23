Estonia plans to establish military base in Narva nea border with Russia

The Estonian Defense Forces are planning to establish a new military base in Narva, which will accommodate more than two hundred Estonian and allied troops.

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Defense Forces, Major General Vahur Karus, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

According to Karus, this need arose due to the need to strengthen Estonia's presence in the region, which is located in close proximity to the border with Russia. He clarified that the command has already held consultations with parliamentary parties, and the proposal for the base received an unexpectedly positive reaction.

See more: Truck driver attempted to smuggle $200,000 in cash to Romania. PHOTO

The general emphasized that the creation of the base will be not only a defensive step, but also a signal to local residents about the state presence. "Narva residents will be able to get used to the fact that the military is a part of their everyday city life, and in a sense, this step will demonstrate that Narva is an integral part of Estonia," he added.

This fall, Estonia plans to start building fortifications with bunkers on the border with the Russian Federation.