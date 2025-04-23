Rada will not consider lowering mobilization age – Stefanchuk

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk assured that the parliament would not consider lowering the mobilization age.

He said this in an interview with Hromadske Radio, Censor.NET reports.

"You know that the Ukrainian parliament has already lowered the age from 27 to 25 years. In addition, as far as I am aware, there are special programs that take those who want to serve in the Armed Forces on a voluntary basis between the ages of 18 and 24 on a voluntary basis.

"I don't think Parliament will in any way start playing around with the conscription age. Of course, we must think about statehood, but we also have to think about the future of our country. That golden generation of Ukrainians — those who are now between 0 and 18 or older — they are the ones who will rebuild Ukraine," Stefanchuk explained.

The Speaker of the Rada emphasized that the Armed Forces are fighting for the sake of these young people.

"I think that the Parliament will not return to this issue of lowering the mobilization age," the Speaker added.

