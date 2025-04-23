Putin demands to increase weapons production in 2025 for war in Ukraine

On April 23, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the need to significantly increase arms production in 2025.

This was reported by the Kremlin's official website, Censor.NET reports.

According to Putin, Russian defense enterprises, design bureaus and training grounds will have to solve "even more ambitious" tasks as part of the defense industry modernization. More than 400 enterprises are involved in the program. The Russian dictator emphasized that the tactics and equipment used by Russia in the war against Ukraine are allegedly studied by foreign armies and arms manufacturers.

Read more: More and more European countries are considering financing Ukrainian defense instead of supplying weapons - WP

In his speech, he emphasized the need to accelerate the development of robotics, unmanned maritime systems, laser weapons against UAVs and missiles, as well as space reconnaissance and software products using artificial intelligence.

Putin also said that in 2024, the Russian Federation doubled its arms production, handing over to the army

more than 4000 units of armored vehicles,

180 combat aircraft and helicopters,

more than 1.5 million drones, of which 4,000 FPV drones were allegedly delivered to the frontline every day.

However, the Russian president has admitted that even these production volumes are not enough for a war against Ukraine.