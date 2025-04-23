Occupiers advanced near Tarasivka, Nelipivka and Toretsk - DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Tarasivka (Donetsk region), Nelipivka (Donetsk region) and Toretsk," the statement said.
