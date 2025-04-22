Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts were under occupiers’ fire, one person injured. PHOTOS

On 21 April 2025, the Russian occupiers fired 31 times at Donetsk region, injuring 1 person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

A person was injured in Myrnohrad and 2 buildings were damaged. In Bilytske of the Dobropillia community, 2 outbuildings were damaged. A private house was destroyed in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 administrative buildings, a private house and a car were damaged; in Zarichne, 3 houses were destroyed and 2 damaged. In Druzhkivka, 2 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In Illinivka, 12 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 4 private houses, 6 administrative buildings, a dormitory, a warehouse, an enterprise and a tractor were damaged; in Ivanopillia, an outbuilding was damaged; in Bilokuzmynivka, 5 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

On 21 April, Russian troops fired 31 times in the Donetsk region. 169 people were evacuated from the front line, including 11 children.

