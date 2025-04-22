Russia fired 54 "Shaheds" at Ukraine. 38 targets were shot down. New wave of Russian attacks is underway. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 22 April, Russian troops fired 54 attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
The launches were recorded from Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the occupied Crimea.
"As of 09.00, 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.
16 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.
The Russian attack affected Odesa and Kyiv regions.
At the same time, a new wave of Russian attacks began at 8:00 am.
Groups of strike UAVs entered from the north through Sumy region.
