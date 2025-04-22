ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11364 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Odesa on 21 April
6 041 15

Consequences of Russian attack on Odesa. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 April, Russians massively attacked Odesa with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

Three people were injured in a massive Russian attack on Odesa.

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers, volunteers, a firefighting unit of the National Guard and a unit of the Odesa City Council.

Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Enemy massively attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: 3 people injured, fires broke out - RMA. PHOTOS

Odesa
Odesa
Odesa
Odesa

Одеса
Одеса
Одеса
Одеса
Одеса
Одеса

Author: 

drone (1620) shoot out (13097) Odesa (918) Odeska region (625) Odeskyy district (86)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 