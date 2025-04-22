Consequences of Russian attack on Odesa. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 April, Russians massively attacked Odesa with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

Three people were injured in a massive Russian attack on Odesa.

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers, volunteers, a firefighting unit of the National Guard and a unit of the Odesa City Council.

Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged.

