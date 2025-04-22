Enemy massively attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: 3 people injured, fires broke out - RMA. PHOTOS

In the evening of 21 April, Odesa was massively attacked by Russian drones, and there was damage in the city.

This was written by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, vehicles, were damaged and fires were broke out in the city.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Later, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Terekhov clarified that the enemy had hit a residential building in a densely populated area of Odesa. There is a fire at the scene, emergency and utility services are working. Many apartments are damaged.

Later, Kiper reported three casualties as a result of the Russian attack.

Earlier, a series of explosions were reported in Odesa.