Ruscists hit Horokhovatka in Kharkiv region with GAB: 2 people were injured, fires broke out. PHOTOS
In the morning, the Russian invaders attacked the village of Horokhovatka, Borivska TG, Izium district, Kharkiv region, with a GAB.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.
The strike took place around 4:40. The GAB hit a private residential area, setting four houses on fire.
"In total, the attack damaged more than 10 households, as well as shops and a post office.
A 55-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password