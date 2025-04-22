ENG
Shelling of Kharkiv region
Ruscists hit Horokhovatka in Kharkiv region with GAB: 2 people were injured, fires broke out. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian invaders attacked the village of Horokhovatka, Borivska TG, Izium district, Kharkiv region, with a GAB.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

The strike took place around 4:40. The GAB hit a private residential area, setting four houses on fire.

"In total, the attack damaged more than 10 households, as well as shops and a post office.

A 55-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.

Russian Federation strikes Horokhovatka in Kharkiv region with a KAB
