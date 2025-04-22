At night, Russians continued to attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. PHOTO
During the night of 22 April, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community with kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
In Nikopol district, a Russian attack damaged an administrative building, 3 private houses, and a power line.
The enemy also attacked Mezhivska community, Synelnykivskyi district, with a drone.
A car caught fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password