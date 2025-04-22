ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11364 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
387 0

At night, Russians continued to attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. PHOTO

During the night of 22 April, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community with kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military  Administration Serhii Lysak.

In Nikopol district, a Russian attack damaged an administrative building, 3 private houses, and a power line.

The enemy also attacked Mezhivska community, Synelnykivskyi district, with a drone.

A car caught fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district: two injured, children’s playground, farm and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Dnipropetrovs'k region
Dnipropetrovs'k region
Dnipropetrovs'k region

Author: 

shoot out (13097) Nikopol (687) Dnipropetrovska region (1356) Nikopolskyy district (161) Synelnykivskyy district (45)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 