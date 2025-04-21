ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
Occupiers attacked Nikopol district: two injured, children’s playground, farm and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day using UAVs and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrov, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.

A 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured as a result of Russian shelling. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Infrastructure, a farm, 7 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a children's playground, gas pipelines and a power line were also damaged.

Shelling of Nikopol district on 21 April
Shelling of Nikopol district on 21 April

Shelling of Nikopol district on 21 April
Shelling of Nikopol district on 21 April
Shelling of Nikopol district on 21 April

In addition, an accident occurred in Nikopol — a 62-year-old woman stepped on an enemy landmine. She was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

Today, the aggressor also attacked Mezhova community of Synelnykove district. No one was killed or wounded.

According to the updated information, an agricultural company was damaged in the night shelling of Novopavlivka community by the GABs (guided aerial bombs).

