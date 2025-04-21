Day in Donetsk region: Russia fired 5 times in region, 4 people wounded. PHOTOS
On 20 April, Russian occupation forces fired 5 times in Donetsk region, injuring 4 people.
This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
A person was wounded in Hryshyne of Pokrovsk community. Another person was wounded in Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community.
Kramatorsk district
In Illinivka, a multi-storey building, 10 garages and a power line were damaged; in Zoria, a person was injured and 2 facilities were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.
During the day, Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region 5 times, injuring 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Zoria, one each in Hryshyne and Novoekonomichne.
19 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 1 child.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password