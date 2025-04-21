ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Day in Donetsk region: Russia fired 5 times in region, 4 people wounded. PHOTOS

On 20 April, Russian occupation forces fired 5 times in Donetsk region, injuring 4 people.

This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

A person was wounded in Hryshyne of Pokrovsk community. Another person was wounded in Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community.

Kramatorsk district

In Illinivka, a multi-storey building, 10 garages and a power line were damaged; in Zoria, a person was injured and 2 facilities were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

During the day, Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region 5 times, injuring 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Zoria, one each in Hryshyne and Novoekonomichne.

19 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 1 child.

Shelling in Donetsk region on 20 April 2025
