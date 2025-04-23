193 children remain in area of active hostilities in Donetsk region

Currently, 193 children remain in the communities of the Donetsk region, which are classified as the zone of active hostilities.

Yuliia Ryzhakova, acting head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration for Children, said this during an online briefing, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, 193 children remain on the territory of active hostilities: 188 children in the Lyman city territorial community and five children in the Toretsk city territorial community," the official said.

In addition, the RMA said that as of now, 28,607 people remain in the areas of active hostilities in the government-controlled territory of the Donetsk region, which includes 17 communities.

As of today, active combat is ongoing in the communities of Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvanivka, Siversk, Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Marinka, Myrnohrad, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka, and Udachne, according to the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Two Ukrainian teenagers brought back from Russian occupation – OP