Number of brigades under Contract 18-24 project has been increased to 24 - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Contract 18-24 project has been expanded to include 24 brigades instead of 16.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The list has been expanded:

47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura"

54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa

3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade

82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovyna Brigade

34th Separate Coast Guard Brigade

103rd Separate territorial defence brigade named after Metropolitan Andrii Sheptytskyi

108th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

127th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

See more: Up to three months of training: Ministry of Defence on training under Contract 18-24 programme. INFOGRAPHICS

As a reminder, contracts for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for people aged 18 to 24 are voluntary. They are concluded for one year and include a "motivational component". At the same time, the contractors will hold only combat positions, and during the one-year contract, the volunteers will perform combat missions on the front line for six months.