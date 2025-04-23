ENG
Sikorski and Rubio discuss peace talks in Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Marco Rubio

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed, among other things, the state of peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry, during the talks, Rubio and Sikorski discussed the status of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and scenarios for the development of the situation.

They also discussed possible pressure on Russia.

The foreign ministers also discussed the situation on Poland's border with Belarus.

