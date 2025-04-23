Peace deal with Russia should include territorial integrity of Ukraine - Elysee Palace

Any peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine must take into account the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The territorial integrity of Ukraine and European aspirations are very strict requirements for Europeans," President Emmanuel Macron's office said, commenting on the position of the European Union, which is currently presided over by France.

Earlier, the media reported that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine postponed a meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate.

Ahead of the planned talks, media reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend the meeting with Ukrainian and European delegations in London on Wednesday, April 23.

The United States is reportedly awaiting Ukraine’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s "final proposal," which includes freezing the front line, providing security guarantees to Ukraine, U.S. "recognition" of Crimea as allegedly part of the Russian Federation, and lifting sanctions on the aggressor state.

As previously reported, the UK Foreign Office clarified that peace negotiations involving foreign ministers in London have been postponed.

