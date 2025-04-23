US will refuse to mediate between Russia and Ukraine if our proposal is rejected - Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said that the United States would refuse to mediate in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine if the US proposal is rejected.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET informs.

"We will withdraw from mediating between Russia and Ukraine if we do not receive a positive response.

We have presented a clear and fair proposal to both the Russians and Ukrainians," he said.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

