Britain and France are open to scenario where Ukraine agrees to lose control over some territories - WSJ

The proposal to officially recognise the occupation of the territories by Russia has caused concern among both Kyiv and its European partners.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET informs.

The source said that British and French officials are open to a scenario in which Ukraine accepts the current lines of control in exchange for security guarantees and economic support.

At the same time, they are committed to an agreement that would only de facto recognise control over the territories occupied by Russia from Ukraine before the war, similar to the ceasefire that ended the Korean War.

"Kyiv fears that without reliable security guarantees, Putin will agree to any concessions offered, rebuild his army and invade again in a few years. Even if NATO membership is unrealistic, Ukrainians hope that Western countries will send troops and weapons to deter Moscow from another invasion," the newspaper writes.

Read more: Foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine postponed meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate - Sky News