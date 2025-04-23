Zelenskyy flies to South Africa to meet with Ramaphosa

The Office of the President of the Republic of South Africa has confirmed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to South Africa on April 24.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the South African publication Eyewitness News, the agenda of Zelenskyy's visit to Pretoria has not yet been made public, but he is expected to talk to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the war in Ukraine.

"Ramaphosa leads the African Peace Initiative, a mission of several African heads of state aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement between the two countries," the newspaper writes.

The presidential Airbus A319 Corporate Jet departed from Rzeszow, Poland, on Wednesday morning with a delay, landed at 16:18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, probably for refueling, and continued its flight towards South Africa at 18:21.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "in the coming days."