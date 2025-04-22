Zelenskyy on U.S. aid: We are receiving what was approved by Congress in 2024; new package has not been discussed yet

The aid that Ukraine is currently receiving from the United States is the aid that was approved by Congress in 2024. The Ukrainian and American sides have not yet talked about a new support package.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"The aid that is coming now is the aid that Congress supported a year ago. We have not yet had the opportunity to reach an agreement with the United States or discuss the details of the new aid," the head of state said.

Speaking about the purchase of Patriot air defense systems, Zelenskyy said that it could be part of the new aid.

"The United States of America has not yet returned with an answer regarding the Patriot systems that we are ready to buy," the president added.

