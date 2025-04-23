ENG
Russia’s strike on Marhanets: number of wounded rises to 54

54 injured in Marhanets due to Russian attack

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 54.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to updated data, 54 people were injured in Marhanets. 31 patients are still in the hospital. The rest are outpatients," the official wrote.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy hit a bus with employees in Marhanets with a drone: 9 people were killed, dozens injured.

