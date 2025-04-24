Russia is ready to strike deal, it is harder to reach agreement with Zelenskyy, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he believes Russia is ready for negotiations and that the aggressors are ready to conclude an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that it was difficult to find a common language with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Therefore, it turned out to be more difficult than he expected.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainska Pravda reports this with reference to Trump's communication with journalists in the White House.

"I think Russia is ready. Many people said that Russia was ready to do anything. But I think we have a deal with Russia. We need to reach an agreement with Zelenskyy. And I hope that Zelenskyy... I thought it would be easier to negotiate with him, but so far it has been more difficult. But it's okay, it's okay. But I think we have an agreement with both sides. I hope they will accept it. We are spending a lot of money. But this is about humanity," Trump said.

He again criticised Joe Biden's administration for its large-scale spending to support Ukraine.

"We are spending hundreds of billions of dollars because of Biden. Biden should never have allowed this war to happen. We're spending hundreds of billions, maybe $350 billion that we have given to Ukraine, and we could have used this money right here," Trump said.

