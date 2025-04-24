Despite concentrating main efforts in east precisely on Pokrovsk, enemy achieved least success there - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are retreating on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk as a result of an unsuccessful large-scale operation during which they suffered significant losses. This was reported by Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, on the air of My Ukraine TV channel.

"The Russians set out to take Pokrovsk at the end of 2023 and made great efforts to do so. From December last year to February this year, they had such a large offensive, the goal of which was to cover the city from the western side - to cut the highway going to Pavlohrad, to cover the city and simply prevent its supply, so that later they could either make a sack or simply force Ukrainian troops to This offensive did not go as they planned, it was very slow from the beginning. They approached the city from the south, but they were unable to wake up to the west, and somewhere around February they suffered very heavy losses and were even forced to withdraw. Now this withdrawal is actually continuing. This is the result of one large but unsuccessful operation in which they lost a lot of people and equipment," explained Tregubov.

Commenting on the overall operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit, he noted that the enemy's greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Toretske directions.

"In other areas, it is a little quieter than it was even a week ago, but again, we are not talking about any truce; we are talking about the enemy taking a break for regrouping. This applies to certain areas, in particular the north. Although there have also been attacks there, attacks are already taking place in Vovchansk and in Vovchansk farms, although this was a relatively calm period before," Trehubov noted.

