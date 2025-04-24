SOF soldiers on armoured Humvee drove into rear of Russians in Kursk region and eliminated 25 North Koreans in close combat. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 6th "Ranger" Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations against North Korean regular troops in the Kursk region of Russia. During the rapid contact, the Special Forces operators killed 25 North Koreans.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian special forces has been posted online.

"Eight rangers in an armoured Humvee moved behind enemy lines, with the support of reconnaissance drones, moved into direct fire range and took up favourable firing positions in the trenches. The SOF operators started a close combat engagement against a 25-men platoon - three times their number - and retained the initiative until the end. Despite the enemy's numerical superiority and enemy artillery fire, the SOF soldiers proved the superiority of quality over quantity and did not leave the entire DPRK platoon a chance during the engagement. The ranger group withdrew after successfully completing the task," the commentary to the video reads.

