Ukraine is ready to negotiate with terrorists after complete ceasefire. This is great compromise, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr considers it a great compromise that Ukraine will negotiate with Russia after all the crimes committed by the occupation forces.

The head of state said this during a press conference in South Africa, Censor.NET reports.

"We believe that with more pressure on Russia, we will be able to bring our parties closer to a full unconditional ceasefire. This is step number one. And when we talk about compromises, I believe that we have been attacked, our territory have been occupied, tens of thousands of people have been killed, many children and adults have been buried alive. And the fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table after a complete ceasefire - with the terrorists who organised all this on our land - is a great compromise," he stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is interested in ending the war more than anyone else. All peace initiatives begin with a complete unconditional ceasefire.

"Everyone agrees to this, except the Russian Federation," he added.

The second point is the return of children stolen by Russia. Next is the exchange of prisoners for all.

