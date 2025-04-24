Russians attacked village of Riasne in Sumy region with GABs, wounding three men

On April 24, at about 10:00 a.m., the Russian army launched air strikes on the village of Riasne in the Krasnopil community. Three men were wounded and taken to a hospital in Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the acting head of the Krasnopilsk community, Iryna Yukhta.

According to her, the Russian army struck the center of the village of Ryasne with three GABs (guided aerial bombs).

"Three men were wounded. The shop was smashed to pieces. The building of the starosta district, the club building were damaged, and private houses nearby were damaged," Yukhta said.

The injured men, who are in moderate condition, were taken to the hospital.