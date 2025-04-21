During day, Russians shelled 16 communities in Sumy region: one person was killed and several private houses were destroyed

On April 21, Russian troops fired 189 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 410 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Command, Censor.NET informs.

The following communities came under enemy fire:

Krasnopillia community: guided aerial bombs (GABs) launched (18 explosions), artillery shelling (23 explosions), mortar shelling (23 explosions), FPV drone strikes (23 explosions), and VOG-type munitions dropped from UAVs (4 explosions).

Myropillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions), mortars (9 explosions), MLRS (38 explosions), and GABs (4 explosions).

Esman community: Russians dropped 11 mines on the community's territory. Artillery shelling (16 explosions), VOG-type munitions dropped from UAVs (2 explosions), and FPV drone attacks (25 explosions) were also recorded. As a result of the shelling, 1 civilian died and a private residential building was damaged.

Svesa community: FPV drone explosions recorded (5 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: VOG-type munitions dropped from UAVs (14 explosions), FPV drone strikes (3 explosions), and mortar shelling (24 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) and VOG-type munitions dropped from UAVs. (2 explosions)

Novoslobidka community: VOG-type munitions dropped from drones (3 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Sumy community: UAV strike recorded (1 explosion); a private residential house was damaged.

Yunakivka community: Russian forces carried out artillery shelling (67 explosions), mortar shelling (27 explosions), FPV drone attacks (10 explosions), and guided aerial bomb (GAB) strike (1 explosion).

Chupakhivka community: 4 mortar rounds were dropped by Russian forces on the territory of the community.

See more: Occupiers struck enterprise in Chernihiv region with drones: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Putyvl community: artillery shelling recorded (5 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: VOG-type munitions dropped from drones (10 explosions), mortar explosions recorded (17 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske community: VOG-type munitions dropped from UAVs (3 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion). A private residential house was destroyed as a result of the attack.

Yampil community: artillery shelling (3 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv community: FPV drone attacks recorded (2 explosions).

Bilopillia community: VOG-type munitions dropped from UAVs. ( (2 explosions)

Read more: Ruscists shelled Esman community in Sumy region with mortars, killing civilian man