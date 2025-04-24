We want to end war in Ukraine as soon as possible. Next few days will be very important, Trump said

US President Donald Trump said that "significant progress" has been made in the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this to reporters at the White House during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Censor.NET.

"The next few days will be very important. We want to end this war as soon as possible — we’ve made significant progress. We’re putting tremendous pressure on Russia... You have no idea how much pressure I’m putting on them. You can’t even imagine the pressure I’m applying... We will do everything we can, working with Ukraine. I would prefer to answer the question about sanctions against Russia in a week," Trump said.

At the same time, he does not believe that Russia is obstructing the path to peace.

"Both sides want peace now," the US president added.

