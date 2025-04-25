Defendant in Verbytskyi-Lutsenko case Volkov released from custody: defence cannot appeal against decision for 8 months

Oleksandr Volkov, who was suspected of organising the abduction, torture and murder of Yurii Verbytskyi, as well as the abduction and torture of Ihor Lutsenko, was released from serving his sentence. However, 8 months later, the text of the verdict has not yet been made public.

This is reported by the Lawyer Advisory Group, Censor.NET informs.

In 2021, the Boryspil City District Court of Kyiv Region found Volkov guilty and sentenced him to 9 years in prison.

In the summer of 2024, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released him from custody in the courtroom due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The panel was headed by judge Tetiana Tiutiun. However, the decision has not yet been published in the court register and provided to all parties.

Read more: ’Savchenko’s Law’ helped defendant in Verbytskyi-Lutsenko case Volkov to be released from custody - Lutsenko’s lawyer Kryhan

All this does not allow the victims to appeal to the Supreme Court to challenge the appeal decision.

Lawyer Oksana Mykhalevych said that the court did not respond to her requests for the full text of the decision.

‘The court does not say anything, I send them applications for a decision every 2 weeks, the office registers them, but there is no response. I have met the judge several times, she says she remembers, she will be here soon, but she is overloaded. The lack of text hinders the ability of the victim and the prosecutor, who disagree with the decision, to file a cassation," the defence lawyer explained.

Read more: Murder of Verbytskyi and kidnapping of Lutsenko: Volkov, figure in case, was released from custody







