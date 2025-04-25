622 children have died since start of full-scale war in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 622 children have been killed and more than 1,924 injured.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

In total, at least 2,546 children have been injured as a result of Russia's armed aggression. The highest number of victims was recorded in the Donetsk (640), Kharkiv (490), Kherson (208), Dnipro (235), Kyiv (136), Zaporizhzhia (177), Mykolaiv (118), and Sumy (134) regions.

Only in the last few days have the losses among children increased significantly:

On April 24, a 17-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of Kyiv, and 10 other children were injured, including girls aged 14, 15, and 17 and boys aged 3, 5, 10, 12, and 17.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the village of Bezlyudivka, Kharkiv region.

On April 23, a 12-year-old girl was killed in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, and a 16-year-old girl was injured in Kramatorsk.

In Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, girls aged 1 and 3 were injured by drone strikes.

On April 22, seven children were injured in Zaporizhzhia: two girls (14 and 17 years old) and five boys aged 3 to 16.

A 6-year-old girl was injured in Kherson, and a 17-year-old boy was injured in Kharkiv.

