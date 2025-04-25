Russia should give Vladivostok to China, as China's influence in the region has grown significantly in recent years, thanks to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, said this in an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza, Censor.NET reports.

"This is my good advice for Russia. In the fourth year of the war, Russia's Far East remains without troops. If I were a Russian nationalist, I would be worried that Putin has opened the country to Chinese influence both militarily and economically, especially around Vladivostok. No previous Russian leader has allowed this to happen," Sikorski emphasized.

He recalled that since the founding of the port of Vladivostok in 1860, Russia has never granted China the right to use the port, until last year, when Putin did so.

Read more: Sikorski and Rubio discuss peace talks in Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Sikorski emphasized that Russia has already become a vassal of China.

"We are dealing with a so-called partnership in which China provides Russia with protocol satisfactions, but in return it captures its market and makes Russia dependent on itself. This is absolutely not a success for Russia, and I don't know if it was worth those few cities in Donbas and the lives of so many thousands of people," the head of Polish diplomacy stated.

He also recalled the words of the American political scientist Zbigniew Brzezinski, who noted that Russia's strategic choice is to be either an ally of the West or a vassal of China.

"Putin has made his choice, which is good for him, but bad for his country," Sikorski stated.