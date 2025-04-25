8th Corps of Air Assault Forces has been established within Armed Forces of Ukraine

The 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine includes six combat brigades, some of which fought during the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) and Joint Forces Operation (JFO), while others were formed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the new unit's page.

"The 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new military command structure within the Armed Forces, is joining the fight against Russian occupiers," the statement said.

It is emphasized that the creation of the corps will enable effective management of the subordinate brigades, facilitate their staffing, and ensure they are promptly supplied with everything necessary.

The core of the corps is made up of experienced officers and sergeants who know firsthand what modern warfare against a ruthless enemy entails.

The following units have been incorporated into the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces:

46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

71st Separate Ranger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

80th Separate Air Assault Halytska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade;

95th Separate Air Assault Polesian Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

148th Separate Artillery Zhytomyr Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

combat support and logistics support units.

The commander of the corps is Hero of Ukraine Colonel Dmytro Voloshyn, who has led the 82nd Bukovyna Airborne Assault Brigade since 2024.

"Clear planning and coordination, a strong fist, and focus on the designated axis — these are the principles by which the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces will fight!" he emphasized.

