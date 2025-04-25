1 360 36
Trump has taken on leadership role in peace talks regarding Ukraine – Rutte
US President Donald Trump has become a key figure in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.
"It is thanks to President Trump that the deadlock is broken. It is the U.S. — it is President Trump who is taking this leadership role — and it is only the U.S. and President Trump who can do that," Rutte said.
According to him, Trump is working on a truce in coordination with his advisers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
