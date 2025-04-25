436 9
Since beginning of 2025, occupiers have lost 885 tanks in eastern Ukraine – Khortytsia OSGT
Since early 2025, the Russian army has lost 885 tanks in eastern Ukraine.
This was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
Specifically, Russian losses included 178 tanks in January, 294 in February, 234 in March, 65 between March 31 and April 7, and an additional 114 in the following days of April.
Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, Russian occupiers had lost 1,031 tanks on the front lines.
