Occupiers have advanced near Andriivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have advanced near the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Andriivka," the report says.
