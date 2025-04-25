ENG
Occupiers have advanced near Andriivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced near the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Andriivka," the report says.

map of hostilities

Watch more: Enemy does not use armoured vehicles for assaults in Pokrovsk sector, - 38th Separate Marine Brigade. VIDEO

