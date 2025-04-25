Enemy does not use armoured vehicles for assaults in Pokrovsk sector, - 38th Separate Marine Brigade. VIDEO

The enemy in the Pokrovsk sector is trying to bring its personnel and ammunition to a safe distance and hide. They also hide armoured vehicles and do not use them for assaults.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Olena Solonyna, a spokeswoman for the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, on Army TV.

She stressed that the Russians are currently using armoured vehicles as taxis. They try not to approach the line of contact with them, as they value the equipment more than the personnel, who are "just meat" for them. However, even in the enemy's rear, the brigade's drone operators find enemy armour.

"We detected the enemy BMP-2 closer to the rear. We control our Ukrainian skies, and if we see movements, it doesn't take long to destroy them. It was not just one BMP, the second BMP-2 was also successfully destroyed. We also found an enemy T-72 tank, which we destroyed," said Solonyna.

Read more: Pokrovsk direction remains hottest on front - General Staff