Occupiers attacked Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region with drone, injuring man
On Friday, April 25, Russian invaders attacked Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. A man was wounded.
This was reported in a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"A 67-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Orikhiv. The man has been hospitalized," the official wrote.
