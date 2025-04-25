ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7077 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
165 0

Occupiers attacked Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region with drone, injuring man

Russian drone attacks Orikhiv

On Friday, April 25, Russian invaders attacked Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. A man was wounded.

This was reported in a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"A 67-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Orikhiv. The man has been hospitalized," the official wrote.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1200) atack (161) Polohivskyy district (29) Orikhiv (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 