Sybiha and French Foreign Minister Barrot discussed peace process and coordinated following steps

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met in Rome to discuss the peace process and coordinate further steps.

This was reported by Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"It was a pleasure to talk to Jean-Noel Barro after the meeting of our leaders and discuss the peace process after our talks in London. I noted the successful French presidency of the UN Security Council - we have coordinated the next steps. France is firmly on our side, and we appreciate it," Sybiha wrote.

Read more: Peace talks with foreign ministers in London postponed - British Foreign Office