Trump: Putin had no reason to launch missile strikes on civilian areas, cities and towns over past few days

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had no reason to fire missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns over the past few days.

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on the Truth Social platform.

"Putin had no reason to hit civilian areas, cities and towns with missiles over the past few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just playing with me," Trump said.

He also noted that Putin needs to be dealt with in a different way - through "banking" or "secondary sanctions."

"Too many people are dying!!!" Trump added.

Read more: Witkoff and Putin discuss possibility of resuming direct Russia-Ukraine talks – Ushakov