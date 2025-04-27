Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 948,640 people (+1,030 per day), 10,719 tanks, 27,007 artillery systems, 22,325 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 948,640 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 04/27/25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 948640 (+1030) people,
- tanks - 10719 (+8) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 22325 (+5) units,
- artillery systems - 27007 (+42) units,
- MLRS - 1373 (+1) units,
- air defense means - 1145 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
- operational-tactical level UAVs - 34011 (+114),
- cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automobiles and tankers - 46187 (+136) units,
- special equipment - 3860 (+0)
