Russians are making progress in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the DeepState analytical project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in the Kursk region," the statement reads.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 947,610 people (+1,110 per day), 10,711 tanks, 26,965 artillery systems, 22,320 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As a reminder, today, April 26, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged complete "liberation" of Kursk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the reports of representatives of the Russian high command about the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are not true.