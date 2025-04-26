Russians advance in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP
Russians are making progress in the Kursk region.
This was reported by the DeepState analytical project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in the Kursk region," the statement reads.
As a reminder, today, April 26, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged complete "liberation" of Kursk region.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the reports of representatives of the Russian high command about the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are not true.
