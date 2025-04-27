Enemy is trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region, but without much success - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The situation at the Pokrovske and Toretske directions remains tense. Russians continue active assaults there.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", during a telethon.

"Most of the fighting at the front is now taking place in these areas. The Russians have not arranged any ceasefire, attacks are ongoing," emphasized the spokesman.

According to him, the enemy is also trying to advance towards the Dnipropetrovska region.

"Attempts to cover the city from the west in the Pokrovsk sector failed. Now they are trying to advance in the south towards Dnipropetrovsk region, but they are doing it slowly and without much success," added Viktor Trehubov.

He emphasized that although the Russians sought to achieve certain results by May 9, they failed.

