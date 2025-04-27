Next week will be crucial in negotiations to end war in Ukraine, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that next week will be crucial for "reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine."

Rubio said this on the NBC TV channel, his statement was quoted by Clash Report, Censor.NET informs.

"Next week will be crucial in the negotiations to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine," the head of US diplomacy said.

Rubio also said that there are reasons to be optimistic, but also reasons to be realistic.

"There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are also reasons to be realistic. We are close, but not close enough(to a deal - ed.)," the State Department chief said.

In addition, the official said that the United States is not imposing new sanctions against Russia because it wants to "bring the conflicting parties closer together."

"When you start doing this (imposing sanctions - ed.), you prolong the war for years. You have to see that no one in the world is talking to both sides - only the United States. And we want to make sure that we don't leave work that can be done. But we don't want to waste time on something that's not going to work. That's why we want to make sure that both sides want peace and what they're willing to do to make it happen," Rubio said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are very close to reaching a peace agreement.