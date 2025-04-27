In its negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, the United States expresses many elements that coincide with Moscow's position.

According to Censor.NET, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in a commentary to a Russian media outlet.

"There are many elements that really coincide with our position," the Russian dictator's spokesman said.

Peskov also said that he could not comment on the negotiations or any conditions for resolving the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin does not believe that this work should be conducted in a public format.

"The work continues. It's too early to talk about any conditions. This work cannot be done in a public format, it can only be done in a discrete format," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said that dictator Putin confirms Moscow's readiness to negotiate with Kyiv "without preconditions."

