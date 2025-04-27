Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 7,540 occupiers and 2,198 pieces of enemy equipment in week. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 7,540 Russian invaders and 2,198 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week of April 20-27, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 7,540 personnel," the message says.



It is noted that significant losses were suffered by the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

42 tanks;

54 armored combat vehicles;

358 artillery systems;

5 MLRS;

6 air defense systems;

913 units of motor vehicles;

1 unit of special equipment.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 48 enemy missiles and at least 771 enemy UAVs, including attack drones.