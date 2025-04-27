Occupiers are increasingly using light weapons during attacks in Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors - Khortytsia OSGT

During attacks on the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions, Russian invaders are increasingly using light vehicles. We are talking about motorcycles and buggies.

This was reported on Suspilne TV channel by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the occupiers' activity on the above-mentioned frontlines has decreased after the so-called "Easter truce". This is due to the fact that the enemy wants to regroup.

"In general, the tactics(of the occupiers - ed.) are unchanged. They are advancing as the terrain and their own situation allow them to do so. We are seeing an increase in the role of light equipment and a noticeable decrease in the use of heavy equipment: motorcycles and buggies instead of tanks. Last year and before that, motorcycles were actively used by the Russians. But they were used in a different way - for transportation between positions. There was no such thing as an assault on motorcycles before," Trehubov said.

